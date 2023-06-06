New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after acquiring an additional 321,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,451 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,804,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Foundation by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 77,452 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs bought 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs bought 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $276,774.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 620,842 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,765 shares of company stock worth $101,315 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Foundation Stock Performance

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

First Foundation Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.