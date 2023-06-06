New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after buying an additional 452,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viasat by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,040,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,222,000 after buying an additional 375,428 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 27.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,352,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after buying an additional 295,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,722,000 after buying an additional 149,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 37.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after buying an additional 129,030 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,307 shares of company stock worth $53,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of VSAT opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Viasat Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading

