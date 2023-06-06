New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 1,485 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 336,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after buying an additional 904,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,052,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after buying an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,887,000 after acquiring an additional 443,253 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Yung acquired 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

PACW opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $873.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.51%.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.