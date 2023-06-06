New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,962 shares of company stock worth $60,394. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 22.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IGMS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of IGMS opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $456.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 14,363.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

