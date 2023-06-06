New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPI. B. Riley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

OPI opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $362.26 million, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.24. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.34%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

