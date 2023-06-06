New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $312,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 over the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.