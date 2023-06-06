New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 70.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

BLBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

In other news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.37. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

