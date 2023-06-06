New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

NYSE:MMI opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.04. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $154.79 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $70.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $153,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,932 shares in the company, valued at $183,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading

