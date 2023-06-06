New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,371 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 328,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 159,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after buying an additional 143,162 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCT opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $716.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $160.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.54 million. Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at $16,871,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at $16,871,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,043 shares of company stock worth $965,158. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

