New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SGH opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $429.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,264 shares of company stock worth $194,169 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

