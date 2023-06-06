NewRiver REIT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NewRiver REIT Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of LON:NRR opened at GBX 86.90 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £269.77 million, a P/E ratio of 961.21, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.00. NewRiver REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 66.70 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 100.80 ($1.25).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NRR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NewRiver REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 103.75 ($1.29).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

