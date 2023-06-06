NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.12) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 103.75 ($1.29).

NewRiver REIT Price Performance

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 86.51 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The company has a market capitalization of £268.56 million, a PE ratio of 961.21, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 66.70 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 100.80 ($1.25). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.01.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

