NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $29.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at NiSource
In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource
NiSource Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:NI opened at $26.77 on Friday. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48.
NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
NiSource Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NiSource (NI)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.