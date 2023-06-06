NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $29.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

NiSource Trading Up 0.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of NiSource by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 429,503 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $26.77 on Friday. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

