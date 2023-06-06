North West (NWC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 7th.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$635.16 million during the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 5.19%.

North West Stock Performance

North West stock opened at C$38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.03. North West has a twelve month low of C$30.55 and a twelve month high of C$40.49.

North West Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. North West’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on NWC. CIBC increased their target price on North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Further Reading

