Northland Capmk Weighs in on Vertex Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Vertex Energy in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Vertex Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity

VTNR stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

In other news, COO James Gary Rhame acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Gary Rhame acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at $43,604,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 938,822 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 221,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Stories

