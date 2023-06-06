Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,827 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

