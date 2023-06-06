Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $79.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.1 %

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Shares of NTR opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

About Nutrien



Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

