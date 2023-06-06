Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPI opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $21.34.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.