Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

