Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPV opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

