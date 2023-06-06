NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $11.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NXPI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $176.56 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $197.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.16 and a 200 day moving average of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

