O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $118,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

