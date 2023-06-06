ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.08 on Monday. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

