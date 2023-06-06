OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

OCCIO stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.30. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

