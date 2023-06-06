OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $15,064,000,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 579.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Recommended Stories

