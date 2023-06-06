Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its 4/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.49-$2.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.49-2.58 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 2.8 %

OLLI stock opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

