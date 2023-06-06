Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average is $89.50. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $107.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

