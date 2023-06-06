Organto Foods Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Organto Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Organto Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Organto Foods’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Atrium Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of Organto Foods stock opened at C$0.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. Organto Foods has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$24.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

