Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

