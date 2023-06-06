Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.36.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.