Oxford Industries (OXM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OXM opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

