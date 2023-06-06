Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $12.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,394.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.