Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,709,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 1,577,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after buying an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 771,784 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 765,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paramount Group

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $171,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $171,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,100.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 134,500 shares of company stock valued at $599,165. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paramount Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.34%.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

