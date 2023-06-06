Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $45,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,442,000 after purchasing an additional 700,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,598 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after purchasing an additional 600,584 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,339 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.9 %

PH stock opened at $337.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.07 and a 200-day moving average of $321.19. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

