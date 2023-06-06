PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of PENN opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.22. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,686,000 after acquiring an additional 574,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

