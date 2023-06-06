PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.65.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
PENN Entertainment Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of PENN opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.22. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PENN Entertainment (PENN)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.