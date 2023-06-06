Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Up 3.6 %

FENG stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

About Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

