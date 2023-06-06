Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Up 3.6 %
FENG stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phoenix New Media (FENG)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.