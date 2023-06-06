POINT Biopharma Global Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.51. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $9.11 on Monday. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $11.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $962.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

