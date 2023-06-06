PotCoin (POT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $164.93

PotCoin (POT) traded down 43.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $435,941.81 and $164.93 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00338091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018398 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000478 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003891 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,340,060 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

