Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $10.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $45.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $620.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.40. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 599.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

