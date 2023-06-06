Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $205.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Primerica Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $186.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.13. Primerica has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

