Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $205.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Insider Transactions at Primerica
In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Primerica Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $186.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.13. Primerica has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $195.69.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Primerica Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
