ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $4.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,183,000. M28 Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 347,185 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,707.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

