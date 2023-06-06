Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.21 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 698.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

