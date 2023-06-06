Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Science Applications International Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

SAIC opened at $102.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $117.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $4,783,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $166,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 58.0% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 162.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

