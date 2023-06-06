Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Reduced by Analyst

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakroborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $192.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.89. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,799 shares of company stock worth $3,517,442. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 328.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 46,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

