Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Decreased by Analyst

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for DZS in a research report issued on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DZS’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DZS’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get DZS alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

DZS Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $108.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.33. DZS has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $19.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of DZS by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,243,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 298,735 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DZS by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 255,162 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DZS by 44.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 118,429 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.