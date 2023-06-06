Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issued By Zacks Research

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $12.76 per share.

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of PDCE opened at $70.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,007.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $137,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,383,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,079 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

