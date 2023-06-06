Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for ACCO Brands Co. Lowered by Barrington Research (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $480.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.88 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 83.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in ACCO Brands by 332.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.