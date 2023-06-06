Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Boosted by Analyst

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avis Budget Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.90. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $34.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2023 earnings at $31.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.99 EPS.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.99 earnings per share.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.43.

CAR stock opened at $175.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.49. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.