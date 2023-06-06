Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Emeren Group Ltd Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Emeren Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emeren Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

NYSE:SOL opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. Emeren Group has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.60 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 8.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Emeren Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

