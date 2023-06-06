Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Freeline Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($4.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.73). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeline Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($5.25) EPS for the quarter.

Freeline Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $565,000. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

