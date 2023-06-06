Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Boosted by Zacks Research

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of X opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in United States Steel by 231.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 43,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $4,017,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 13.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 9,438.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

